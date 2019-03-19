Queen Creek to celebrate Fix a Leak Week

Fix a Leak Week is celebrated March 18-24 to help people identify household leaks, as these waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water each year in the United States and in Queen Creek.

Sponsored by WaterSense, an Environmental Protection Agency partnership program, Fix a Leak Week serves as an annual reminder for residents to check household plumbing for leaks.

In addition to utilizing the tips provided during Fix a Leak Week, the town encourages water conservation throughout the year, offering information on how to complete a home water audit.

Additionally, the town offers a series of water-smart workshops. The next workshop, Irrigation Maintenance, Troubleshooting and Repair, will be Saturday, March 30 at Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

Workshops are offered free of charge to Town of Queen Creek utility customers, but advanced registration is required.

Fixing leaks not only has a positive impact on the environment, it can also save money on water bills, according to a press release. The most common leaks are caused by worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and leaking shower heads.

To check for leaks in a home, first determine there is water waste, then identify the source of the leak, a release states.

Take a look at water usage during a colder month, such as January or February. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks.

Check the water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes at all, there is probably a leak.

Identify toilet leaks by placing several drops of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, there is a leak. Be sure to flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.

Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for any water on the outside of the pipe to check for surface leaks.

