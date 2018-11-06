Queen Creek to host pancake breakfast to discuss town topics

The Town of Queen Creek is hosting a free community pancake breakfast to discuss myriad town-related topics from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 17 at the Queen Creek Historic Town Hall courtyard, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Town Council is hosting the event as an opportunity for residents to learn what’s happening in the town, share their feedback about specific projects and enjoy a breakfast with friends and neighbors.

IHOP and Starbucks are sponsoring this year’s event, according to a press release. IHOP will provide pancakes and Starbucks will provide coffee.

Two highlights of the annual event include the Touch-a-Truck zone, where kids and adults can peek inside the construction, utility and emergency vehicles that move dirt, dig holes, fix traffic signals and respond to emergencies.

Kids and adults can also get creative and help decorate the Town Council parade float in the Holiday Parade Art Activity area, a release states.

Town representatives will share information on upcoming projects and answer questions. Topics will include the Town Council’s five-year goals; road improvements; sewer and wastewater projects; economic development including new businesses; fire and medical department; law enforcement services; and trash and recycling.

