Queen Creek to host recycling event at Founders’ Park

The Town of Queen Creek’s Environmental Services Division has been working on a pilot project to make recycling available in public spaces, starting with Founders’ Park, 22407 N. Ellsworth Road.



Residents can expect to see blue recycling containers at Founders’ Park starting Friday, April 19, just in time for Earth Day. Empty aluminum cans and plastic bottles will be accepted in the recycling containers, according to a press release.



“Providing more opportunities to divert valuable resources from the landfill can help boost our local economy, provide jobs and plays a vital role in reducing the amount of non-renewable resources needed in the future,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.



Residents can kick-off Earth Day on April 20 by dropping of their recyclables from 8 a.m. to noon at the Queen Creek Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th St.



The free recycling drop-off event is being offered in partnership with Right Away Disposal for Queen Creek residents. Residents should bring a current copy of their water bill (hard copy or electronic) to participate.



The following items will be accepted:



Appliances: Refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, stoves and more.

Electronics: Computers, hard drives, computer keyboards, power supply, monitors, TVs, VCRs and more.

Metals: Steel, copper and aluminum.

Tires: Up to four tires with rims removed.

Documents Shredding: Five box limit per vehicle. We are not able to accept materials from commercial businesses. Collected materials are stored in secure, locked containers at the event and transferred to a document shredding facility.

Paint: Latex or water-based only. No oil-based or commercial paint. Must be in original container, labeled with a closed lid. Containers cannot exceed five gallons in size.



Household hazardous waste items will not be accepted at the April 20 event. The town partners with the Town of Gilbert to offer free household hazardous waste vouchers to Queen Creek residents with active town trash and recycling services.



Items like oil, chemicals and rechargeable batteries should never be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins. The products are harmful to the environment and pose serious safety risks.



The voucher program provides an environmentally safe and responsible way to dispose of the items at no extra charge. Vouchers can be requested online or by visiting the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

