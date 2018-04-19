Queen Creek to open summer classes, workshops

The Queen Creek Recreation Division will open registration for its summer classes and workshops in May on the town’s website.
Registration begins Monday, May 7 for residents and Monday, May 14 for non-residents, according to a press release. The town’s website and the April edition of the Queen Creek Independent are also home to the complete catalog of classes.
Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs to week-long creativity camps, a release states.
This year, families can find classes like dance, tumbling, cheer and preschool. Fitness-focused programs will also be offered like Zumba, Yoga and Silver Sneakers.
Classes will be offered at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available at the Recreation Annex.
