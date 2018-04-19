Queen Creek to open summer classes, workshops

Apr 19th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Queen Creek Recreation Division will open registration for its summer classes and workshops in May on the town’s website.

Registration begins Monday, May 7 for residents and Monday, May 14 for non-residents, according to a press release. The town’s website and the April edition of the Queen Creek Independent are also home to the complete catalog of classes.

Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs to week-long creativity camps, a release states.

This year, families can find classes like dance, tumbling, cheer and preschool. Fitness-focused programs will also be offered like Zumba, Yoga and Silver Sneakers.

Classes will be offered at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available at the Recreation Annex.

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie