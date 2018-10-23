Queen Creek to participate in Arizona Cities, Towns Week

The Town of Queen Creek will join municipalities across the state of Arizona and take part in the League of Arizona Cities and Towns’ 17th annual Cities and Towns Week from Oct. 21-27.

The town’s Facebook page will feature services, programs and employees throughout the week that work to improve the quality of life in Queen Creek, according to a press release.

“We’re fortunate to have dedicated and professional employees working to make Queen Creek a great place to live, visit and do business,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “Cities and Towns Week provides an important opportunity to learn more about the Town’s various functions.”

The Town Council hosts a free Pancake Breakfast every November for residents to learn more about what’s happening, meet town staff and provide feedback while eating breakfast with friends and neighbors, a release states.

The Pancake Breakfast will be held in the courtyard of Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Saturday, Nov. 17 from 9-11 a.m.

Cities and towns provide services to residents, businesses and visitors — from safe drinking water to responding to a fire and ensuring traffic signals are functioning, cities and towns work to provide safe and quality communities.

Cities and Towns Week informs the community about the services and programs its municipality provides and introduces the employees that deliver them.

