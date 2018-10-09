Queen Creek to pay Maricopa County $32,204.78 for past law enforcement services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 10 is slated to vote to accept $32,204.78 from the town of Queen Creek to correct the amount paid for law enforcement services.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.

Amendment No. 3 to the agreement for law enforcement services with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is to correct fiscal year 2018 cost worksheet charges resulting in a lump sum payment by the town to the county of $32,204.78, according to the agenda.

“This amendment also corrects and replaces the fiscal year 2019 worksheet exhibit A that was distributed in February 2018 with an original total of $6,350,815.11 to a new total of $6,383,019.90,” it states.

The amendment is effective retroactive to July 1, 2017. The term of the current agreement is through June 30, 2020, and it can be terminated with a 12-month written notice from either party, according to the agenda.

The town of Queen Creek was incorrectly charged for fixed benefits per full-time employee in fiscal year 2018 (beginning July 1, 2017) and fiscal year 2019 (beginning July 1, 2018). The charge is $11,400 per FTE, according to the agenda.

When documents were being compiled for new year billing, staff realized that the town of Queen Creek was charged the fiscal year 2017 rate of $10,671.22 per FTE. The annualized difference between the two rates is calculated to be $32,204.78, according to the agenda.

