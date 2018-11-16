Queen Creek to use SRP Aesthetic Fund for electrical line conversion

The Town of Queen Creek will go ahead with an agreement with Salt River Project for the conversion of an overhead electrical distribution facility to an underground facility along Queen Creek Road east of Ellsworth Road.

The agreement, which the Town Council approved on consent, will use money from the SRP Aesthetic Fund, totaling $142,100. The approval came Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the council’s regular meeting at the community chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

This conversion is part of the town’s Ellsworth Road and Queen Creek Road Intersection Capital Improvement Project. A shift in the roadway’s alignment brought about the need for the change, a town staff report to council claimed.

After the amount is used, the town will have a remaining balance of $377,906 in the SRP Aesthetic Fund.

SRP annually allocates certain amounts to municipalities for aesthetic overhead to underground conversion work via a formula SRP established.

SRP provides preliminary cost estimates for the design and construction on the project. Upon a municipality’s approval, SRP prepares a design and establishes a definitive cost estimate for the work.