Queen Creek Town Council approves 2018-19 budget

At a June 6 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council approved a budget of $251.9 million for the 2018-19 fiscal year, beginning on July 1.

The priorities of the budget continue the focus on new and improved roadways, public safety and new water/wastewater infrastructure, according to a press release.

“It’s important that residents and businesses understand not only where their tax dollars are going, but also how the services provided by the town are funded,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in a prepared statement.

“The budget is how we’re able to communicate that important information and it serves as an important policy document that helps guide decisions. Developing a balanced budget that reflects the needs of a growing community while making fiscally responsible decisions is one of the most important roles we have as Town Council members.”

The town is preparing for increased expenditures to maintain quality programs and services with an increasing population, the press release stated. The budget includes various infrastructure projects that were initiated in the fiscal year 2017-18 budget, as well as new projects including:

Ellsworth and Queen Creek intersection improvements

Riggs Road extension from Crismon to Meridian

Power Road from Ocotillo to Brooks Farm

Construction on a new fire station to service the eastern area of Town

Design costs associated with additional roadway improvements identified in the CIP

Several new positions in key areas to meet the growing needs of the community including: 12 firefighters to staff the new station and one deputy fire chief 10 utility positions to assist with increased accounts Five grounds positions to assist with the maintenance of Mansel Carter Oasis Park

New and improved water and wastewater infrastructure

The 2018-19 budget also includes improvements to key north/south roadways outside the town’s limit to help improve traffic in Queen Creek and the region:

Ellsworth Road, Germann to the State Route 24

Signal Butte Road, Germann to State Route 24

Meridian Road, Germann to State Route 24

Complete details about the Town’s budget are available at QueenCreek.org/budget.

