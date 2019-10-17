Queen Creek Town Council approves Encanterra annexation

The Encanterra master-planned residential and commercial project is south and east of Combs and Gantzel roads. (facebook.com/Encanterra)

The Queen Creek Town Council on Oct. 16 approved an annexation including approximately 755 acres along Combs Road and Gantzel Road. The area extends the southeast town boundary and includes the Encanterra community.

There is a 30-day waiting period; the approved annexation will be effective on Nov. 19, according to a release.

The annexation process for the area began in 2018. A public hearing was held on Dec. 5. Over the past several months, Encanterra residents have been collecting signatures. The submitted petition included 62% in favor of annexation, according to the release.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“We appreciate the input we have received from the residents of Encanterra. Part of what makes Queen Creek so great is our community involvement, we look forward to the continued engagement,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “We have the responsibility to provide outstanding service to all of our residents and businesses, so we do not make these decisions lightly. We are pleased to welcome Encanterra to Queen Creek.”

In order for an area to be annexed by the town, a majority of the property owners in the defined area must be in favor of annexation. Once the town is approached with the necessary number of property owners in favor, the Town Council considers six criteria to establish the interest in bringing the property into the town: financial, economic development, civic, planning and building, public safety and legal, according to the release.

For more information about the annexation process, go to QueenCreek.org/Annexation.

