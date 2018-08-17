Queen Creek Town Council approves reappointments to boards, commissions

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the reappointment of several residents to the town’s boards and commissions at its Wednesday, Aug. 15 regular meeting.

The reappointment decisions were part of the meeting’s consent agenda, The council voted on the consent items in one vote at Town Hall, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

The council approved the reappointment of Andrew Fritz as a citizen board member of the Queen Creek Local Public Safety Retirement Board; Steve Sossaman and Josh Ehmke to the Planning and Zoning Commission; and Jason Barney to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council board of directors for the upcoming fiscal year, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Mr. Fritz will serve another four-year term after serving for four years prior. He is one of two citizen members of the board which is comprised of five members.

The Public Safety Retirement Board makes decision on eligibility and service credits questions as well as determining the amount; the manner and time of benefits payments for the retirement plan. The board meets twice a year, according to the town’s website.

Mr. Sossaman, a commissioner, and Mr. Ehmke, the vice-chairman, were both approved to three-year terms. Their terms officially begin Friday, Aug. 31, according to a city staff report.

The Planning and Zoning Commission advises the Town Council on decisions regarding General Plan amendments, zoning ordinances and applications for development. It also helps in developing and maintaining the General Plan and submitting the plan and elements to the council, according to the town’s website.

Mr. Barney will serve for another year on the Greater Phoenix Economic Council board of directors. Queen Creek is entitled to one spot on the board of directors and Mr. Barney has been the town’s representative since 2009. Mr. Barney’s term would begin at the GPEC’s annual board meeting Thursday, Sept. 20.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council is a regional organization that works to develop the economics of the Valley. It features 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 150 private investors, the GPEC website states.