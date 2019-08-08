Queen Creek Town Council approves state land annexation

The property being annexed. (Town of Queen Creek)

At the Aug. 7 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council approved the annexation of nearly 4,150 acres of State Trust Land, located from Germann Road north to the future alignment of SR24 and the CAP canal west to Meridian Road.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“This area provides important economic opportunities for the town,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a release. “While the land will remain the private property of the State Land Department until they choose to develop, it provides connectivity to the future State Route 24. It also provides opportunities for diversification of revenues that will help support Town programs and services, job opportunities and additional dining, retail and housing options.”

The town’s General Plan identifies the area as a Special District. The Specific Plan, which was also approved at the Aug. 7 meeting, outlines 19 planning units. Each of the units will go through a more detailed planning phase to include development plans, circulation, drainage, water, wastewater, open space and recreation and public facilities, the release states.

Planning units generally located within one-half mile of SR 24 are designated urban while the planning units generally located at least one-half mile from the SR 24 are designated neighborhood. Go to queencreektownaz.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1351&Inline=True.

The annexation met the state’s statutory requirements, in addition to additional steps due to the land being owned by the state. In 2018, the state land commissioner presented the proposed annexation to the state selection board, which approved moving forward.

At the April 17 meeting, the Town Council approved a pre-annexation development agreement with the State Land Department. As part of the PADA, the Town will provide access to water and wastewater services. The PADA is at queencreektownaz.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1345&Inline=True.

For more information about the annexation process, go to QueenCreek.org/Annexation.

