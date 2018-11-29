Queen Creek Town Council executive session Dec. 5 includes Canyon State Academy

The campus of Canyon State Academy, which offers programs for youth ages 11 to 17, is a topic on the eight-item, closed-door executive session agenda for the Dec. 5 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ironwood Conference Room in the Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. One or more members may participate by telephone, according to the agenda.

The town council executive session agenda item states: “Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position regarding the Canyon State Academy campus. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3).”

Arizona Revised Statutes 38-431.03(A)(3) states “Discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney or attorneys of the public body.”

The Canyon State Academy school, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization approved by the state of Arizona as a qualifying foster care charitable organization, according to canyonstateacademy.com. The academy is operated by Rite of Passage.

Other items on the Dec. 5 executive session agenda are:

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding a possible development agreement for West Park Estates regarding road improvements. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding possible extinguishment credits and water rights purchase agreements. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) & (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding a potential acquisition of long-term surface water rights and/or groundwater extinguishment credits. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit: Johnson Utilities vs. Town of Queen Creek. A.R.S. 38-431.03(A)(3) and (4).

• Discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding potentially filing an amicus brief in the Vangilder et.al v. Department of Revenue, et.al. A.R.S. 38.431.03(A)(3) and (4).

