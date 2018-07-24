Queen Creek Town Council executive session July 25 on Johnson Utilities

The Queen Creek Town Council is to meet in a closed-door executive session July 25 to discuss and consult with the town’s attorney for legal advice on the Arizona Corporation Commission’s actions related to Johnson Utilities.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Ironwood Conference Room in the Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. One or more members may participate by telephone, according to the agenda.

The council on July 18 approved an intergovernmental agreement to act as regional partner with the town of Florence in the ongoing Arizona Corporation Commission investigation of the billing and water quality issues of Johnson Utilities LLC.

The agreement includes submitting an application to the commission to be designated as the interim manager for Johnson Utilities, according to a release.

