Queen Creek Town Council makes agreement to bring fish to Mansel Carter Oasis Park

Fish are coming to Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, as the Queen Creek Town Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Arizona Game and Fish Department to join the Community Fishing Program.

The decision was part of the consent agenda at the Wednesday, Aug. 15 regular meeting. Mansel Carter Oasis Park is slated for a grand opening Saturday, Sept. 1.

The agreement is not to exceed $7,347 annually for five years, working out to $36,735 over the term of the agreement, according to a city staff report. For fiscal year 2019, that money is non-budgeted and will come out of grounds maintenance funding, the report stated.

For the other four years, the amount will be budgeted into the grounds maintenance account.

In return, there will be regular fish stocking at the park, periodic lake assessment reports, on-site fishing information stations, periodic angler surveys, marketing and various support and technical assistance for the lake and fishery management.

The park’s lake will be under the traditional stocking strategy. This includes stocking of rainbow trout about every two weeks from mid-November to mid-March; channel catfish every two weeks from mid-March to June and mid-September to mid-November; and sunfish and largemouth bass at least once a year.

The city anticipates the sunfish to be either bluegill or redear. There is also a possibility of other fishes making an appearance in the lake depending on several criteria.

There is a bag limit for the lake, which includes a limit of four catfish, four trout, two bass with a minimum size limit or 13-plus inches, 10 sunfish and one white amur.

The new park will follow the Arizona Game and Fish regulations, which requires all people over the age of 10 to have a current Arizona fishing license or a combination hunt and fishing license.