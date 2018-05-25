Queen Creek Town Council, mayor candidate packets due May 30

The office of three Queen Creek Town Council members and mayor will be on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot and in the Nov. 6 general election if needed.

Candidate packets are due to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. May 30. To obtain more information or schedule an appointment, call the clerk’s office at 480-358-3210 or 480-358-3211.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

must have resided within the town limits for one year preceding the election (or a recently annexed area);

must be a qualified elector of the town at the time of filing nomination papers;

must be 18 years of age or over;

must not be convicted of a felony, unless civil rights have been restored.

Deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 30. Register to vote at www.servicearizona.com, pick up voter registration forms at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, or request a form from Maricopa County at 602-506-1511 (www.maricopa.gov) or Pinal County at 520-866-7100.

For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 480-358-3211.