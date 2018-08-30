Queen Creek Town Council meets Sept. 5

A rezoning for a three-business complex that is to include a Black Rock Coffee is to be considered at the Wednesday, Sept. 5, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The council is slated to hold a public hearing on Queen Creek Station Phase I for a rezoning, site plan and conditional use permit, a request by Kelly Hayes of Kaidence Group. A new multi-tenant shops building with a drive-thru restaurant is planned on a 2.03-acre site at the northeast corner of Ellsworth Loop and Walnut roads.

Steven Ester, a town planner, told the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting in August that Black Rock Coffee, with an awning-covered drive-through, will be joined by a restaurant with patio dining and an office use at the building.

Founded in 2008, the food and beverage company Black Rock Coffee has one Chandler and three Mesa locations, according to br.coffee.

Other council action Sept. 5

Under final action, the council is slated to consider a staff-initiated amendment to Chapter 10 health and sanitation of the town code to include stormwater management obligations required by federal and state law.

The council is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. for a closed-door executive session for the following:

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding a development agreement for the town-owned property at the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding a possible intergovernmental agreement with the city of Mesa for Ellsworth, Signal Butte and Meridian roads.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit, Johnson Utilities vs. town of Queen Creek.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on expenditures over $25,000, including:

Swain Electric, for electrical services costing $350,000 (Utilities).

Crafco Inc., for crack-seal equipment costing $59,995 (Public Works).

Vehicle purchase/replacements from Courtesy Chevrolet, for one half-ton pickup costing $27,585 (Fire and Medical); from Courtesy Chevrolet, for one three-quarter-ton pickup costing $31,810 (Public Works); and from Midway Chevrolet, for one three-quarter-ton utility truck costing $41,850 (Utilities).

Cactus Asphalt, for unpaved road surfacing costing $150,000 (Public Works).

Holbrook Asphalt, for surface seal costing $500,000 (Public Works).

CDW-G, for computer replacement costing $80,000 (Workforce Technology).

Also in the consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:

annexing certain real property to the town of Queen Creek, adding right-of-way to the existing town limits, generally described as Riggs Road from Ellsworth Road to one quarter mile east of Ellsworth Road.

a first amendment to the purchase agreement with Queen Creek Hospitality Group LLC for a 90-day extension of the close of escrow for town-owned land on the southwest corner of Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads.

a purchase agreement with Rosenbauer America LLC through the Sourcewell National Cooperative for the acquisition of a new fire apparatus in an amount not to exceed $1,040,100.

a contract for financial advisor services with Wedbush Securities Inc.

work Order No. 16 with AJP Electric Inc., in an amount not to exceed $84,100, for the installation of ITS conduit and pull boxes along Gary Road.

granting an easement to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to replace an abandoned easement due to the Riggs Road from Ellsworth Road to Meridian Road project.

project order No. 6 with Stanley Consultants Inc., in an amount not to exceed $31,842, for architectural and engineering services for the covered-arena improvements for Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre.

the fiscal year 2019 Transportation Advisory Committee work plan.

Items for discussion by the council include possible amendments to the Queen Creek Town Council policies and procedures on town committees and the standard form bylaws for designated town committees.

Ceremonial matters include: a proclamation on the Queen Creek Utility Department’s 10-year anniversary and volunteer recognition of Life Link Church.

