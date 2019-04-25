Queen Creek’s proposed $453 million fiscal year 2019-20 budget will be considered by the Town Council at the May 1 meeting for tentative approval. Final approval is scheduled for the May 15 meeting.

Both meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and are to be held in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The town’s budget serves as a spending plan and communication tool. The budget is developed through the year incorporating projected revenues and expenses, according to a release.

Arizona law requires that all municipalities adopt an annual budget. The fiscal year 2019-20 budget includes new infrastructure projects, according to the release.

“This budget prioritizes our infrastructure,” Julia Wheatley, Queen Creek budget chair and council member, said in the release. “The proposed budget includes $240 million, more than half of the total budget, for transportation, water and wastewater projects. It also includes $50 million allocated for potential water rights, part of the town’s long-term planning strategy to secure sustainable and reliable water resources.”

The Town Council considers the town manager’s recommended budget and ultimately adopts a final budget for the fiscal year. The next steps for the town’s budget include:

May 1 Town Council meeting: Council considers and votes on the tentative budget (the expenditure ceiling).

May 15 Town Council meeting: Council votes on final budget (all programs and services) after public hearing. A public hearing will also be held on the property-tax rate and levy.

June 5 – Town Council meeting: The council adopts the property-tax levy.

July 1 – The 2019-20 fiscal year begins and the approved budget goes into effect.

The proposed budget can be viewed at queencreek.org/departments/finance/budget.

