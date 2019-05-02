Queen Creek Town Council recognizes local elementary school students

The Queen Creek Town Council honored 13 students at the May 1 Star Students ceremony.

The ceremony recognized elementary school students who go above and beyond, obey rules and demonstrate good citizenship. Teachers at participating schools nominate students to be recognized during the ceremony, according to a release.

The following students were recognized:

American Leadership Academy – Ironwood: Sydney Feng and Claire Synkelma.

Auxier Elementary School: Joshua Kennedy-Warner and Haley Morgan.

Benjamin Franklin Charter School – Power Campus: Alaina Budinger and Elise Atkin.

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary: Alayna Gentry and Hudson Gillette.

Gateway Polytechnic Academy: Nathan Amato.

Jack Barnes Elementary School: Cooper Burningham and Keelyn Ransbury.

Queen Creek Elementary School: Zachary Brownell and Andrew Alaniz.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.