Queen Creek Town Council reviews new impact fees

Some of the impact fees levied against new development in the town of Queen Creek are proposed to go down and others to rise, according to a presentation made at the March 7 council meeting.
“These fees are paid by any building that is constructed in the town and at an aggregate level the last fiscal year we received about $20 million in that one particular year,” Finance Director Scott McCarty said at the meeting.
The fees are one-time payments made when a building permit is issued, according to the town’s website. Such fees are used to pay for capital costs associated with new growth and are assessed on residential and non-residential development.
The overall impact fee is now $15,890, according to a slideshow presentation Mr. McCarty gave at the meeting.
“We have eight particular fees that really represent all of the infrastructure that the town is responsible for providing to the citizens,” he said.
Current and draft changes for impact fees are:
- Transportation, now $1,263, drafted at $2,350, an increase of 86 percent.
- Library, now $723, drafted at $123, a decrease of 83 percent.
- Fire, now $490, drafted at $1,128, a 130 percent increase.
- Town facilities, now $470, drafted at $27, a decrease of 94 percent
- Public safety, now $167, drafted at $329, a 97 percent increase.
The proposed impact fees have not been chosen for parks and recreation (currently $3,681), wastewater (currently $5,082) and water (currently $4,104).
Town staff, a focus group, town boards and commissions have been working on proposed changes, Mr. McCarty said.
The town’s parks and recreation advisory committee will discuss the impact fees at a meeting in April and this summer a formal process to approve them can begin with the council, he said.
“The process that we recommend is, we will continue to work our way through the focus group. We’d like to take the final fees in their form to PRAC at their April 10 meeting and then we think sometime late April/early May we will be able to bring back the parks master plan and all of the impact fees, including water and wastewater, and then begin the formal process of council going through deliberations about adopting fees and setting the fees,” Finance Director McCarty said to the council.
Council members were asked to weigh in on three proposals for parks and recreation impact fees (currently $3,681). They were:
- 51 level of service (number of park acres and recreation facilities provided per 10,000 residents), improving 360 acres, as in a proposed master plan, $2,500 for improved parks, $300 for existing debt, $200 for trails, estimated impact fee of $3,000.
- 40 LOS, improving 261 acres, $2,500 for improved parks, $300 for existing debt, $200 for trails, estimated impact fee of $3,000.
- 21 LOS, sports complex only, improving 91 acres, $1,000 for improved parks, $300 for existing debt, $200 for trails, estimated impact fee of $1,500.
Dave Dobbs, chairman of the town’s parks and recreation advisory committee, said the committee prefers the first.
“The committee feels pretty strongly about maintaining the goal to be the 51” level of service, he said to the council.
“We hear all of the complaints about not enough space and we know about families that are driving out of town… to go use better facilities or facilities that are more open in other communities,” Mr. Dobbs said.
Council members Jeff Brown, Julia Wheatley and Robin Benning in comments said they preferred the 40 LOS version. Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council member Jake Hoffman said they preferred the 21 LOS version. Mayor Gail Barney excused himself from discussion because of a potential conflict of interest. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
“I’m in favor of option (40 LOS) and we’ll still be able to move forward, make significant progress,” Ms. Wheatley said. “You have the balance of the growth portion and the non-growth portion. And I think that’s something our residents can appreciate, those who lived here and bought into the impact fees, whether it was 20 years ago or whether it was yesterday,” she said.
To allow funding for much-needed road improvements, the 21 LOS with sports fields is best, council member Hoffman said.
“Right now we have some very significant upcoming potential expenditures we’ve talked a lot about here on the dais and I am sure a lot of our residents are frustrated with north-south transportation, getting out of town,” he said.
“So we have potential expenses with regards to transportation that may not be included in the transportation master plan simply because currently they are outside of our jurisdiction or they are outside of our boundaries,” council member Hoffman said.
“And we know that some of those roads that we’ve talked about – some privately which we can’t discuss and some publicly – are millions of dollars,” he said.
“For example, adding lanes on Ellsworth Road we’re talking $9 million if we were to do that, if we were to front-load and help Mesa expand that to a six-lane road,” council member Hoffman said.
“There are other roads that are potentially vastly more expensive than that due to drainage considerations and whatnot,” he said.
