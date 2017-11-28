Queen Creek Town Council, school board to meet Nov. 29

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council and Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board will meet in a joint session Nov. 29.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
According to the agenda, five items will be discussed. These items are for discussion only and no action will be taken, according to the agenda, which may be viewed on the town’s website.
In general, no public comment will be taken.
The items for discussion are:
- Update on town activities and events.
- Update on school district activities and events.
- Discussion on cooperative efforts for community-wide suicide prevention.
- Discussion on the status of the school resource officer program.
- Tour of community chambers and sheriff’s office facilities.
For more information, visit queencreek.org. For more information about the Queen Creek Unified School District, visit qcusd.org.