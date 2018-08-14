Queen Creek Town Council to consider reappointments to boards, commissions

The Queen Creek Town Council will consider the reappointment of three residents to the town’s boards and commissions at its upcoming Wednesday, Aug. 15 regular meeting.

The reappointment decisions are part of the meeting’s consent agenda. The council will vote on the consent items in one vote at Town Hall, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

The council will consider the reappointment of Andrew Fritz as a citizen board member of the Queen Creek Local Public Safety Retirement Board; Steve Sossaman and Josh Ehmke to the Planning and Zoning Commission; and Jason Barney to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council Board of Directors for the upcoming fiscal year, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The Public Safety Retirement Board makes decision on eligibility and service credits questions as well as determining the amount; the manner and time of benefits payments for the retirement plan. The board meets twice a year, according to the town’s website.

The Planning and Zoning Commission advises the Town Council on decisions regarding General Plan amendments, zoning ordinances and applications for development. It also helps in developing and maintaining the General Plan and submitting the plan and elements to the council, according to the town’s website.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council is a regional organization that works to develop the economics of the Valley. It features 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 150 private investors, the GPEC website states.