Queen Creek Town Council to meet June 6

An agreement with Fulton Homes for development of 503 acres generally at the northeast corner of Queen Creek Road and Signal Butte Road is slated to be voted on in a consent agenda at the Wednesday, June 6, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. At the end of the meeting, the council is slated to hold a special session to adopt the final 2018-19 budget.

The Fulton Homes property received approval May 2 for an amended plan to facilitate the incorporation of a lake system and associated preliminary plat for a master-planned residential subdivision, according to a memo to the council from Chris Anaradian, development services director.

The agreement calls for the town to complete several street, water and sewer improvement projects, some of them within 12 to 15 months of the effective date of the agreement, to coincide with the developer’s required improvement, according to the memo.

The town’s improvements include design and reconstruction of the intersection at Queen Creek Road and Signal Butte Road. It also includes completion of improvements to Signal Butte Road and Queen Creek Road adjacent to the town-owned parcel on that corner, he said in the memo.

The developer will reimburse the town for approximately $600,000 toward the costs of five traffic signals around the project. The remaining cost of the traffic signals will be covered by future developers, he said.

Executive sessions

The council is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. for a closed-door executive session for the following:

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding possible intergovernmental agreements with Pinal County for 1) Germann Road from Ironwood to Meridian Roads; and 2) Meridian Road from Combs to Germann Roads.

discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorney regarding a notice of claim filed by Riggs Ellsworth 40 LLC and JMN Riggs 40 LLC.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives regarding Arizona Corporation Commission actions related to Johnson Utilities.

discussion and consultation with the town attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

discussion and consultation with the town attorney for legal advice and to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorney regarding a pending lawsuit – Johnson Utilities vs. town of Queen Creek.

discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.

Consent agenda

In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:

expenditures over $25,000, including a $246,457 self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department from L.N. Curtis & Sons; two street sweepers costing $528,005 for the public works department from Freightliner of Arizona; and $300,000 in building construction services for the public works department from Modular Solutions LTD.

the appointment of Jeremy Benson to the planning and zoning commission with the term ending Aug. 31, 2019.

the final plat for the Pecans Phase 6 – Pecan Lights II, a request by the Pecans of Queen Creek LLC.

the annual renewal of an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Gilbert for fire support services.

the 2018-23 corporate strategic plan.

work order No. 1 with Core Construction utilizing town contract 2015-090 in an amount not to exceed $53,393 for the installation of sidelite office windows at the Municipal Services Building, and necessary budget adjustments.

a power distribution easement to be granted to Salt River Project at Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farm Road for the Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farm Road.

an agreement with Wright Engineering Corporation in an amount not to exceed $30,005 for electrical engineering services for the LED retrofit of the exterior lighting at various town locations.

Public hearings

In a public hearings consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:

Pecan Lakes Planned Area Development and Minor General Plan Amendment, a request from Lonnie McCleve for a master-planned development that includes commercial, residential, church and agritainment uses. The site is generally west of the northwest corner of Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road, east of the Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre.

A series 12 restaurant liquor license application submitted by Evelyn Bernal Mora for Mi Casa Guadalajara, 21824 S. Ellsworth Road.

A series 12 restaurant liquor license application submitted by Amy Nations on behalf of 2 Eleven LLC for TC’s Pub & Grub, 7205 S. Power Road Suite No. 110 (Power Marketplace).

In an additional public hearings agenda, the council is slated to vote on:

a request from Michael Naddour, USA Youth Fitness Center, for a Minor General Plan Amendment from Low Density Residential to Commercial Services, a rezone from R1-43 (Rural Estate District) to C-2 (General Commercial) and site plan approval for a youth fitness facility on 3.5 acres of a 6.8-acre site south of the southwest corner of the East Cloud Road alignment and Ellsworth Road.

increasing the primary property tax levy dedicated for public safety purposes and setting the property tax levy assessment date for June 20, pursuant to Truth in Taxation requirements.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.