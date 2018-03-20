Queen Creek Town Council to meet March 21

A proposed annexation of Pinal County parcels totaling 23.4 acres, generally located at the southwest corner of Empire Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue, is slated to be voted on in a consent agenda at the Wednesday, March 21, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The J Curve proposed annexation area has been in the town’s planning area since 1999, according to a memo to the council from Chris Anaradian, development services director; Brett Burningham, planning administrator; and Christine Sheehy, principal planner.
“Water, sewer, refuse disposal and fire protection are proposed to be provided by the town of Queen Creek. Police protection will be provided by the town of Queen Creek through a contract with Maricopa County sheriff. Electric service is expected to be provided by Salt River Project. Natural gas is provided by city of Mesa,” according to the memo.
If approved by the council March 21, it could become effective April 23, according to the memo.
The council is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. for a closed-door executive session for the following:
- discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding a development agreement (Barney Farms/Fulton Homes development).
- discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives regarding a possible public/private partnership for the Queen Creek Sports Complex.
- discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding town-owned property.
- discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.
- discussion and consideration of town-manager assignments.
In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:
- expenditures over $25,000: L.N. Curtis & Sons – air compressor system: $60,524 (fire); Franklin Striping Inc. – pavement marking: $75,000 (public works); Accela – software support: $55,100 (workforce and technology); Thin Client – server upgrade: $47,710 (workforce and technology); Empire Southwest – heavy equipment rental: $100,000 (utilities); MISCOwater – well equipment: $35,000 (utilities); and Rain for Rent – pump rental equipment services: $50,000 (utilities).
- mid-year budget amendments totaling $42,213,229 in expenditures, of which $35,720,798 is an overall reduction of expenditure authority needed for capital projects and debt-related expenses forfiscal year 2017-18; increases to revenues of $141,356; and decreases to transfers of $27,685,426.
- an intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County for design of Meridian Road from Germann to future State Route 24 estimated at $1.2 million.
- a contract amendment and guaranteed maximum price to a construction manager at-risk services contract with Hunter Contracting Co. Inc., Contract 2017-004, in an amount not to exceed $6,211,324 for the Power Road-Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farms Road and Ocotillo Road Sewer Main Sonoqui Wash to Power Road and the necessary budget adjustments.
- an on-call project order with Kimley Horn and Associates in an amount not to exceed $87,785 for engineering services for the design of the Cloud Road waterline from Rittenhouse to Signal Butte Road.
- a cooperative purchase agreement and work order No. 1 with DBA Construction in an amount not to exceed $101,846 for pavement maintenance to bridge decking at various locations.
- a first amendment to professional services contract with Raftelis Financial Consultants in an amount not to exceed $17,935 (for a total contract amount of $66,995) for the completion of a best practices operational assessment for utility meter reading and utility billing operations.
- an Intelligent Transportation System upgrade to detect red-light runners at selected intersections with Econolite in an amount not to exceed $189,390 and a cooperative purchase agreement and work order No. 1 with CS Construction Inc. in the amount of $53,000.
- a professional services contract project order for material testing with Terracon in an amount not to exceed $46,737 for the quality assurance material testing associated with the Power Road from Ocotillo Road to Brooks Farm Road improvement project.
- resolution 1180-18 declaring that certain right-of-way located within the town of Queen Creek and described as a portion of Appleby Road right-of-way located adjacent to assessor’s Parcel No. 304-68-003Q is no longer necessary for public use as a roadway.
- resolution 1188-18 and the development agreement between the town and Wadsworth QCS LLC.
- the council committee assignment of council member Jake Hoffman to the parks and recreation advisory committee for 2018.
- a purchase agreement with HD Management/Queen Creek Hospitality Group LLC for development on the town-owned 4.9 acres on the southwest corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads.
In other business, the council is slated to:
- discuss the 2020 Census.
- hold a public hearing and vote on an a request to rezone 4.84 acres from R1-43 (Rural Estate District) to EMP-A (Employment Type-A) to allow for a utility construction business east of the southeast corner of Germann and Rittenhouse roads.
- hold a public hearing and vote on a series 12 restaurant liquor license application submitted by Alicia Ramirez on behalf of JA Ranch Inc. for Filiberto’s Mexican Food, 21805 S. Ellsworth Road suite A100.
Under final action, the council is slated to:
- discuss and vote on a resolution adopting a Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District groundwater credit policy.
- discuss and vote on suspension of the rules of the town council policies and procedures to allow a motion for reconsideration of the town council’s tie vote on March 7 on resolutions in support and sponsorship of grant applications for funding to support domestic-violence homicide legal support services.
- discuss and vote on (1) if a majority of the council members present vote to suspend the rules, or (2) if one member who voted on each side of the issue on March 7 have requested such consideration, then discussion and possible approval on resolutions in support and sponsorship of grant applications for funding to support domestic-violence homicide legal support services.
