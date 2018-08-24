Queen Creek town management to OK contracts for large capital projects at council direction

Contracts for large capital infrastructure projects including road construction can now be approved by town of Queen Creek management rather than council members.

The town’s procurement policy had required all contracts and agreements of $25,000 or more be approved by the town council. A new delegation resolution option approved Aug. 15 by the council now allows a project’s contracts to be approved by department directors or the town manager.

“No. 1, we’re going to be able to finish capital projects faster. It’s going to streamline the contract-approval process and it’s going to save time for both the council and the staff,” Public Works Director Troy White said of using a delegation resolution.

Voting to approve a new delegation resolution option, where the council chooses whether to delegate signing authority on a project-by-project basis, were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Jeff Brown, Robin Benning and Julia Wheatley. Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant was absent.

“I just really appreciate this. This is great. This is only good for everybody, particularly the fact that it’s transportation, which is undeniably one of the most-critical things we do next to public safety, so I’m just grateful,” Vice Mayor Turley said before the vote.

A delegation resolution authorizes a department director to sign contracts and change orders for amounts up to $100,000 and authorizes the town manager to sign contracts and change orders for amounts of $100,000 or more, Finance Director Scott McCarty and Mr. White said in a memo to the council.

“If you look at a typical project, where you’ve got real estate and you’ve got inspection services and you’ve got surveying, design, construction, utilities and SRP and … SRP has two contractors, three contractors per project… you, as a council, are seeing every one of those,” Mr. White said to the council.

“And every one of those contracts are in what I call a two-week waiting period, so we have to have them done two weeks before council. So each one of those contracts sits with nothing being done for a two-week period,” he said.

Over the next 10 years, the town has about $195 million in planned transportation projects and $140 million in wastewater projects, Mr. White said.

A typical project may have 19 contracts, each waiting the two weeks to be looked at by the council, he said.

In no case can a contract or change order be signed by a director or the town manager that would cause the project to exceed the total authorized budget amount, Mr. McCarty and Mr. White said in the memo.

“At the time staff requests a delegation resolution, the project’s design plans will be at least 60 percent complete, real estate needs will be known and other scoping items such as surveying and inspections services will have been identified,” they said in the memo.

The council would approve the total cost of all contracts for a project after the majority of the design is completed, Mr. White said Aug. 15.

“What we are proposing to do is that you would still approve the design contract for the project,” he said.

“But the difference is, when we get to about anywhere from 60 (percent) to 90 (percent) … range, where the design’s done, what we’d like to do is bring all of those contracts – what those amounts are going to be – and bring them to you at one time for approval,” he said.

“And then as those contracts are developed and come forward, the department director signs up to a limit .. and over that the town manager would sign and we move these along and we keep these projects moving,” Mr. White said.

Under a delegation resolution, circumstances that still require town council action are, according to the memo:

•real estate that is not negotiated within 10 percent of the appraised amount.

•the lowest construction bid comes in more than 10 percent above the engineer’s cost estimate.

•a contract or change order causes the project to exceed the total authorized budget amount.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist