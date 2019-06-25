Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross elected MAG’s management committee chair

Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross, left, was elected to serve as the chair of the Maricopa Association of Government’s Management Committee meeting. (Submitted photo)

At the June 12 Maricopa Association of Government’s Management Committee meeting, Queen Creek’s Town Manager John Kross was elected to serve as the chair.

Providing a key role in the regional decisions facing MAG, the Management Committee analyzes the technical and policy implications of the input received from MAG’s technical committees and makes recommendations to the Regional Council, according to a release.

Mayor Gail Barney

“This is just one example of John’s fantastic leadership in the region,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “One of MAG’s most important responsibilities is transportation planning and John’s one-year term comes at a critical time as MAG updates the Regional Transportation Plan for Maricopa County.”

“I am honored to serve in this role and represent our community. MAG focuses on important issues from transportation, air quality and human services, to name a few. I look forward to participating in the continued collaboration that allows for regional solutions, Town Manager Kross said in the release.

Founded in 1967, MAG is a Council of Governments and Metropolitan Planning Organization that provides a regional forum for discussion, analysis, and resolution of regional issues, including transportation, air quality, economic development and human services. MAG prepares the 20-year Regional Transportation Plan and five-year Transportation Improvement Program for the region, according to the release.

Mr. Kross has served as MAG’s vice chair for the past year. For additional information about MAG, go to AZMAG.gov.

For additional information about the town, go to QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.