Queen Creek town offices to close on Jan. 15

The town of Queen Creek offices and Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will close on Monday, Jan. 15 in observation of Civil Rights Day. This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services.
Residents who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
The town’s utilities and development offices are at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, for service.
As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
The Queen Creek Library also will close on Monday. Jan. 15. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.
