The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, May 27, in observation of Memorial Day. This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. If you have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure, call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 27, for service. As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash, according to a release.

The Queen Creek Library will be closed on Monday, May 27. Go to mcldaz.org.

Normal business hours for the town offices are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; closed Friday-Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

For more information about the town, go to QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on news and events follow the town at Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.