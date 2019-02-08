Queen Creek town offices, library to be closed Feb. 18

The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Feb. 18, in observation of Presidents Day.

The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. Anyone with a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure can call 480-358-3131, according to a release.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 need to have carts out by 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, for service. As a reminder, residents are encouraged to schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.

The Queen Creek Library will close on Monday. Feb. 18. Go to mcldaz.org.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

