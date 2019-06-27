Queen Creek town offices, Recreation Annex closed July 4

The Queen Creek Library, 21802 S Ellsworth Road, will be closed on Thursday, July 4. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Town of Queen Creek offices and the Recreation Annex will close on Thursday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day. The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services.

Anyone with a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure can call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, July 5. As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; closed Friday-Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Creek Library, 21802 S Ellsworth Road, will be closed on Thursday, July 4. For additional information about the library, go to mcldaz.org.

As a reminder, legal fireworks are only permitted within town limits from June 24 through July 6. In addition to certain fireworks being illegal, including all fireworks that go into the air, all fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries. Additionally, the area is very dry and susceptible to fire this season. For more information, go to QueenCreek.org/Fireworks.  

