Queen Creek town offices to close for Memorial Day

The town of Queen Creek offices and recreation annex will be closed Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

Queen Creek town offices will be closed for Memorial Day. (File photo)

The closure will not affect public safety or emergency services, town officials stated in a release.

Property owners who have water, sewer or street emergencies during the closure should call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be affected by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Memorial Day for service, according to the release.

The Queen Creek branch library also will be closed May 28.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, closed Friday-Sunday. Regular business hours for the recreation annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.

