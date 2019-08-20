Queen Creek town offices to close on Labor Day

The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Sept. 2, in honor of Labor Day.

The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. For a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure, call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 must have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Sept. 2 for service. As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturda and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Library will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. For additional information about the Library, go to mcldaz.org.

