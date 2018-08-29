Queen Creek town offices to close on Labor Day

The Town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will close on Monday, Sept. 3 in honor of Labor Day.

The closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services, according to a press release. Residents who may have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents in Zone 1 must have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Sept. 3 for service, the press release stated.

Residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.

Normal business hours for the Town are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

The Queen Creek Library will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 3. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.

For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.