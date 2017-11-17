Queen Creek town offices to close on Thanksgiving Day

The town of Queen Creek offices and Recreation Annex will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, in honor of Thanksgiving Day. This closure will not impact any public safety or emergency services. Residents who have a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.
Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday. Residents will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, for service. As a reminder, residents may schedule bulk trash services online at QueenCreek.org/Trash.
Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. The Recreation Annex is located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Queen Creek Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24. For additional information about the library, visit mcldaz.org.
Take advantage of the town’s free cooking oil recycling program. The used oil and grease is collected and turned into clean biodiesel fuel. Collection barrels are available year-round at Fire Station 2 located at 24787 S. Sossaman Road. Visit QueenCreek.org/Recycling to learn more about the program.
For more information about the town, visit QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on news and events follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.