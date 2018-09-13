Queen Creek Transportation Advisory Committee outlines work plan for 2019

The Transportation Advisory Committee’s 2019 work plan has gained the approval of the Queen Creek Town Council, outlining six priority areas and projects for the upcoming fiscal year.

The council approved the work plan as part of its consent agenda at its Wednesday, Sept. 5 regular meeting in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

“The work plan serves as a guiding document for the committee and includes six priorities that support the goals identified in the town’s Corporate Strategic Plan,” Councilman Jeff Brown said.

The six areas the plan outlines include emerging safety projects and traffic control issues; Capital Improvement Program transportation projects; transportation element defined corridors and studies; regional partners; community outreach; and bike lanes and routes, according to a town staff report to council.

Under each specified area, there are a few bullet points that lay out what the committee wants to focus on in each area. Most of those bullet points involve communication and keeping up-to-date on other projects.

For bike lanes and routes, however, the committee plans to work with town staff to create a bike lane plan that includes retrofitting existing roadways and developing a prioritized implementation plan for adding bike lanes to existing roadways, per the staff report.

“The six priorities are a continuation from the previous work plan and continue to be prudent to the work of the committee and town,” Mr. Brown said.

The Transportation Advisory Committee focuses its discussions on transportation-related projects and programs. It also make recommendations to the Town Council on those discussed matters.

Furthermore, the TAC reviews the town’s transportation planning efforts, which include capital improvement program, and are “ambassadors to our residents on all things related to transportation,” according to the town’s website.

The committee is comprised of 13 members. Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and Mr. Brown also sit on the committee.