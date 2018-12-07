Queen Creek travel advisory is in effect Dec. 9 – 16

The Town of Queen Creek has issued a travel advisory for motorists on area roads taking place Dec. 9-16, according to a press release.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times may change without prior notice, the release said, encouraging motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers controlling traffic.

Queen Creek area road restrictions:

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power Road to Hawes Road for 24-hour roadway improvements, through Jan. 21;

Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for 24-hour road improvements, through Feb. 19;

Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard for 24-hour water line install, through Dec. 21;

Rittenhouse Road northbound shoulder work between Combs Road and Railroad Spur crossing for 24-hour road widening, through Dec. 15;

Ocotillo Road eastbound shoulder closure between Meridian Road and Prince Avenue for utility work 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., through Dec. 19;

Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Ryan Road and Germann Road for road widening 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dec. 12;

Hunt Highway northbound and southbound lane shift at Ellsworth Avenue and at San Tan Flats entrance for pole removal 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., through Dec. 21:

Hawes Road southbound lane shift at Chandler Heights for 24-hour paving work, through Jan. 2.

