Queen Creek updates road work schedule

Town officials have released the latest schedule of Queen Creek road projects, which includes two closures for electrical and gas line work.

Riggs Road drivers will face eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements, 24 hours daily through Monday, Nov. 12. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 24 hours daily through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts and flaggers guiding traffic will be required for a road-widening project between 214th Street and Crismon Road, 24 hours, through Sunday, Sept. 16. Sossaman Road between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive will have northbound and southbound lane shifts for road improvements, 24 hours, through Friday, Aug. 31. Driveway installation work will result in southbound lane shifts on Ironwood Road Ocotillo Road, 24 hours, through Friday, Sept. 7. Combs Road will be closed between Rittenhouse and Meridian roads for electrical work, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19-Friday, Aug. 24. Germann Road eastbound lane shifts from Ellsworth to Crismon roads and closure at Crismon Road will be required for gas line installation, 24 hours, Friday, Aug. 24-Friday, Sept. 28.

