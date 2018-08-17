Queen Creek updates road work schedule

Town officials have released the latest schedule of Queen Creek road projects, which includes two closures for electrical and gas line work.
- Riggs Road drivers will face eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements, 24 hours daily through Monday, Nov. 12.
- Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 24 hours daily through Wednesday, Oct. 31.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts and flaggers guiding traffic will be required for a road-widening project between 214th Street and Crismon Road, 24 hours, through Sunday, Sept. 16.
- Sossaman Road between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive will have northbound and southbound lane shifts for road improvements, 24 hours, through Friday, Aug. 31.
- Driveway installation work will result in southbound lane shifts on Ironwood Road Ocotillo Road, 24 hours, through Friday, Sept. 7.
- Combs Road will be closed between Rittenhouse and Meridian roads for electrical work, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 19-Friday, Aug. 24.
- Germann Road eastbound lane shifts from Ellsworth to Crismon roads and closure at Crismon Road will be required for gas line installation, 24 hours, Friday, Aug. 24-Friday, Sept. 28.
