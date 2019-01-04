Queen Creek updates travel restrictions for week of Jan. 7

Utility work will affect travel along a portion of Ocotillo Road beginning Monday, Jan. 7, according to town officials.

It is one of nine projects that will result in some travel restrictions.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be in effect 24 hours daily through Monday, Jan. 21, for road improvements. Road improvement work will require northbound and southbound lanes shifts along Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements daily through Feb. 19. Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard will take place for water line installation daily through Friday, Jan. 18. A roadway widening project will require shoulder work along northbound Rittenhouse Road between Combs Road and the railroad spur daily through Friday, March 1. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Crismon Road and the entrance to Barney Sports Complex will take place for utility work 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 7. Ocotillo Road westbound lane shift at Victoria Boulevard will be required for boring work, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 9-11. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will take place between Germann Road and Superstition Drive for trenching and utility work, 8 p.m.-5 a.m., through Jan. 18. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Chandler Heights and Riggs roads will occur for installation of a new sewer line. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 11. Ocotillo Road northbound and southbound lanes shifts will be required between Signal Butte Road and 226th Street for utility work, 24 hours a day Monday, Jan. 7, until Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change, according to officials who urge drivers to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.