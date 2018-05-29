Queen Creek utility, road projects show progress

Several projects affecting traffic along Queen Creek roads wrap up this week.

Here is a list of those coming to an end and others that continue through June:

1. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required 3:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. through Friday, June 1, between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for utility work.

2. Empire Road eastbound and westbound will require lane shifts 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, June 1, between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane for utility work.

3. Shoulder work along Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound was set to wrap up at the Signal Butte intersection on Monday, May 28.

4. The eastbound shoulder at Germann Road will be closed at Crismon Road for grading and paving, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, June 15.

5. Ocotillo Road westbound between Ironwood Road and Prince Avenue will be affected 24 hours daily through Thursday, May 31, for grading, concrete and paving work.

6. Utility work will require the northbound and southbound shoulders to be closed along Power Road at Via Del Oro, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Thursday, May 31.

7. Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will occur for 24 hours daily through the end of June from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements.

8. Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be necessary from Via Park Street to Indiana Avenue for roadway improvements, 24 hours daily through June.

9. There will be shoulder work along Queen Creek Road eastbound at Crismon Rd for drainage, grading and paving work 24 hours a day through Friday, June 15.

10. New fire lane services will require Victoria Lane westbound lane shifts between Ellsworth Loop Road and Ellsworth Road, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, June 1.

According to Queen Creek officials, dates and times are subject to change without notice, and motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or other personnel who are controlling traffic.

