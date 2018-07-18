Queen Creek vehicle burglaries reported July 8-14 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle burglaries reported July 8-14 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Incidents investigated by MCSO included:

  • Reported at 9:35 a.m. July 9 in the 21900 block of East Cherrywood Drive.
  • Reported at 1:37 p.m. July 10 at South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road.
  • Reported at 8:47 a.m. July 12 in the 7200 block of South Power Road.
  • Reported at 7:34 a.m. July 12 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road.
  • Reported at 12:06 p.m. July 14 in the 22100 block of East Arroyo Verde Court.

The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.

