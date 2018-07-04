Queen Creek vehicle, home burglaries reported June 24-30 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle and home burglaries reported June 24-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Incidents investigated by MCSO included: Vehicle burglary, reported at 10:55 a.m. June 24 in the 20200 block of East Raven Drive; residential burglary, reported at 2:33 p.m. June 26 in the 17500 block of East Regal Drive; residential burglary, reported at 12:44 a.m. June 27 in the 20200 block of South 196th Street; residential burglary, reported at 5:30 a.m. June 27 in the 18900 block of East Chandler Heights Road; residential burglary, reported at 9:29 a.m. June 27 in the 21700 block of East Escalante Road; residential burglary, reported at 12:49 p.m. June 28 in the 10 block of West Oak Avenue; vehicle burglary, reported at 7:43 a.m. June 29 in the 21800 block of East Cherrywood Drive; and residential burglary, reported at 9:38 a.m. June 30 in the 21100 block of East Stirrup Street.

The MCSO reports are at https://communitycrimemap.com/.

