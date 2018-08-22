Queen Creek vehicle thefts reported Aug. 13-18 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Aug. 13-18 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.
Those investigated by MCSO included:
- Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:20 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 19700 block of East Julius Road.
- Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 20200 block of East Escalante Road.
- Theft from vehicle, reported at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 21500 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.
Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.