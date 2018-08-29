Queen Creek vehicle thefts reported Aug. 19-25 to MCSO

Aug 29th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Aug. 19-25 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21500 block of East Saddle Court.
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21500 block of East Saddle Court.
  • Burglary from vehicle reported at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21400 block of East Bonanza Way.
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 400 block of West Basswood Avenue.
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 21400 block of East Bonanza Way.
  • Stolen vehicle, reported at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 20300 block of East Carriage Way.
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:11 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 20000 block of South 188th Drive.
  • Stolen vehicle, reported at 5:09 p.m. Aug. 25 at South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie