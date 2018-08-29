Queen Creek vehicle thefts reported Aug. 19-25 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Aug. 19-25 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:27 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21500 block of East Saddle Court.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 8:08 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21500 block of East Saddle Court.

Burglary from vehicle reported at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 21400 block of East Bonanza Way.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 400 block of West Basswood Avenue.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 21400 block of East Bonanza Way.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 20300 block of East Carriage Way.

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:11 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 20000 block of South 188th Drive.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 5:09 p.m. Aug. 25 at South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

