Queen Creek vehicle thefts reported Aug. 5-12 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of vehicle thefts reported Aug. 5-12 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Theft from a vehicle, reported at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 20100 block of East Silver Creek Lane.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at East Riggs Road and South Rittenhouse Road.

Stolen vehicle, reported at 9:04 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 26300 block of South Power Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

