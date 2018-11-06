Queen Creek Virtual Academy, E-Academy student handbooks approved

Handbooks outlining virtual learning guidelines for Queen Creek High School students was recently upgraded and approved.

The Queen Creek Virtual Academy Student Handbook 2018-19 and Queen Creek E-Academy Student Handbook 2018-19 was approved on consent Oct. 16 during a Queen Creek School District Governing Board meeting at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.

According to a staff report, enrollment in Queen Creek Virtual Academy is limited to Queen Creek High School students who live in the Queen Creek Unified School District boundaries.

Providing a learning experience different from the “typical classroom,” students must register in person at Queen Creek High School for the virtual academy’s online courses specifically for grades 9-12.

Since students will communicate with teachers mainly through messages including discussion boards, chat, email or phone calls, the report said they need access to a computer with Microsoft Office and a high-speed Internet connection to view lessons, submit assignments and projects.

The student handbook included information about topics such as entrance requirements; misconduct; credentials and important dates; course list and transfer credits; progress reports; assessments, weekly time logs; and other forms.

Some courses listed were geared toward preparing for careers by requiring career explorations, career planning and development; computer application, as described in the handbook. Core subjects such as English, math and science were still required for graduation.

Similarly, enrollment in Queen Creek High School E-Academy, with current course offerings designed for grades 9-12, is also limited to Queen Creek High School students only. But, students will attend the E-Academy learning lab on the Queen Creek High School Campus, the report detailed.

The E-Academy student handbook also detailed information about entrance and graduation requirements; course list; add/drop and audit classes; athletic, fine art, and club eligibility; plus associated forms.