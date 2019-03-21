Queen Creek Youth Wellbeing and Suicide Awareness Presentation scheduled

From relationship stressors to social media comparisons and not enough sleep, Queen Creek youth are experiencing many of the same pressures as kids across the nation.

To help understand how the community can come together to support the youth and attend the QC Youth Wellbeing and Suicide Awareness presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, according to a press release.

The town and the Queen Creek Unified School District partnered with Arizona State University’s REACH Institute to conduct a local case study on student well-being. Students at Queen Creek High School completed the Authentic Connections’ High Achieving Schools Survey.

The findings of the survey and recommendations based on the findings will be presented at the community meeting.

“As a community, we must come together to support our youth,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“This project was a collaborative effort and provides important information about how all of us – parents, schools, businesses, neighbors, faith-based communities and non-profits – can help. I appreciate the partnerships that made this survey possible and I know our community is eager to continue to support the fantastic young men and women we have here in Queen Creek.”

In addition to the survey results presented by Authentic Connections, community partners including Queen Creek Unified School District, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley will be in attendance to share information and resources.

