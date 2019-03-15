Queen Creek’s Camille Hartman is named BGCEV ‘Youth of the Year’

Camille Hartman, of Queen Creek, was recently named the “Youth of the Year” by Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley.

She was recognized during the 72nd annual Youth of the Year program for her exemplary leadership, service, academics and living a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release.

The program is said to honor the nation’s “most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire,” according to the release, detailing events of the Giving Great Futures Dinner, which had an attendance of more than 500 people interested in the East Valley youths.

“Camille and all Youth of the Year nominees are living proof that Boys and Girls Clubs across the East Valley are inspiring and enabling young people to achieve great futures,” said BGCEV CEO Connie Perez in a prepared statement.

“Being named BGCEV Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor. As the East Valley Youth of the Year, Camille will serve as a spokesperson for our young people, sharing her inspiring story and leading the way to transform communities for the better.”

Miss Hartman has attended the club since she was in the second grade, the release said, noting that she wants to work in the medical field.

“She had a safe place to make new friends while also having positive mentors and role models to help shape her into who she has become today. She always felt comfortable and a sense of belonging at the club, which provided a stable environment for her to prosper and grow, but also offered financial aid to her family when they were in a time of need,” the release stated.

Miss Hartman advances to contend for the Arizona Youth of the Year title and a $5,000 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the release said.

If she wins the state competition, she will compete for the title of Southwest Region Youth of the Year and an additional $10,000 college scholarship, renewable for four years up to $40,000.

Five regional winners will go to Washington, D.C. in September to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year to vie for an additional scholarship of $25,000, renewable each year up to $100,000, according to the release.

Also, BGCEV Youth of the Year nominees recognized were: Cristian Herrera, Estrella Lina, Allen Pratt, Morgan Slette, Serena St. John, Tyler Thompson, Elijah Thurman, and Sonya Torres.

Along with Youth of the Year, other award recipients at the dinner included: Arnold ‘Arne’ Williams who earned Volunteer of the Year for two decades of photographing all BGCEV events; and Carol Royse, the newest BGCEV Hall of Fame inductee, who is a long-time board member and volunteer for more than 40 years.

For more than 55 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of the East Valley has served more than 35,000 youth and teens at 11 branches.

Go to: clubzona.org or call 480-820-3688 for information about the youth organization.

