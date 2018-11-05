Queen Creek’s Dr. Berry receives superintendent of the year accolades

Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent, Dr. Perry Berry has been named the 2018-19 All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year for large districts.

The honor was granted by Arizona School Administrators, whose 1,400 educational leaders work with students, teachers, parents and communities to provide safe, welcoming, collaborative and effective learning environments for 1.1 million Arizona students, according to a press release.

Dr. Berry was cited by the committee for building a vast network of business and community leaders who support the district, establishing a foundation for student scholarships and teacher grants, the press release stated.

Dr. Berry has led the passage of bond and override elections, and a second high school will soon be built.

One staff member called Dr. Berry a “visionary, driven, relentless, with high expectations… an exemplary leader dedicated to student success,” the press release stated.

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce agreed, naming Dr. Berry the 2018 Community Star.

Dr. Berry will be honored by his colleagues at the ASBA/ASA Winter Conference at the Arizona Biltmore on Thursday, Dec. 13 in Phoenix.

