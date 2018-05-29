Queen Creek’s Economic Development Department receives AAED award

The town of Queen Creek’s economic development efforts were recently recognized by the Arizona Association for Economic Development.

The organization honored the community as the Small Organization of the Year for its commitment to AAED through leadership positions on various committees and initiatives, as well as its support of advocacy for public-policy issues related to economic development, according to a release.

The town was also cited for its economic development team’s commitment to professionalism and continuing education:

Doreen Cott, economic development director, has completed all the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute courses.

Jennifer Lindley, economic development coordinator, has completed all required courses for CEcD certification and will sit for the exam this fall. She is also working toward her AZED Pro designation, also expected to be completed this fall.

Marissa Garnett, economic development research specialist, has completed all required courses for CEcD certification and will sit for the exam this fall. She is also working toward her AZED Pro designation, expected to be completed within the next year.

“The community is fortunate to have a dedicated and professional economic development team who is committed to the success of Queen Creek and is consistently working to bring high-paying jobs to our town,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“Their hard work not only improves the overall quality of life for our residents with increased dining, retail and entertainment options for residents, it helps the economic vitality of the community through increased tax revenues for the Town and jobs for our residents,” he said.

