Queen Creek’s General Plan update receives 2 awards

The Queen Creek General Plan update, approved by voters in mid-2018, serves as the town’s roadmap to guide development, manage growth and conserve natural resources. The update recently received two awards from the American Planning Association’s Arizona Chapter, the Best General Plan and the Best Public Outreach.
“When we started the update process several years ago, we identified several goals that would set our update apart from other general plans and make it a more useful document for residents, businesses and stakeholders,” Interim Development Services Director Brett Burningham said in a release.
“These exciting awards from the organization that serves as a leader to all items related to planning in Arizona affirm that we were able to meet those goals. This innovative plan wouldn’t have been possible without input from our Town Council, guidance from our Planning and Zoning Commission and a dedicated and creative team.”
The multi-year, multi-phased project resulted in a plan that is accessible and easy to understand. It requires new development to consider the character of the surrounding neighborhood and promotes Queen Creek’s agricultural assets, according to the release.
“The success of Queen Creek’s General Plan is thanks to the extensive and meaningful input we received from residents, businesses and the development community,” Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.
“Serving as the vision for our future, we worked hard to involve the community in the update process. We appreciate the recognition from the APA acknowledging our various outreach efforts,” he said.
To view the full General Plan Update, go to QueenCreek.org/PlanQC. Copies are also available to review at the Management Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road; and the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.