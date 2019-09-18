Queen Creek’s issuer credit rating raised to AA

Standard & Poor’s, a provider of credit ratings, completed an independent review of the town’s Issuer Credit Rating, resulting in an upgrade from AA- to AA with a stable outlook.

The rating upgrade affirms the town’s strong financial condition, according to a release.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“Fiscal responsibility continues to be a priority for the Town of Queen Creek,” Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “We are a growing community, making strategic investments in infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. As a council, we will continue to balance these important functions with making sound financial decisions on behalf of the town.”

The report issued by S&P, available at queencreek.org/home/showdocument?id=30435, references the town’s rapid and diversified economic expansion, strong financial management policies and practices, strong budgetary performance and strong budgetary flexibility and liquidity as key reasons for the upgrade, according to the release.

Town Manager John Kross (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“The current upgrade is another indicator of our continued commitment to providing financial stability and a secure future for the Town of Queen Creek,” Town Manager John Kross said in the release. “This milestone would not be possible without the leadership of our Town Council in adopting sound financial management policies. For example, the S&P report makes several references to the town’s pension policy, which was expanded to ensure we are able to meet future pension obligations. As a result of the policy, our fire personnel pension is fully funded, with significant steps towards funding our Arizona State Retirement System requirements. We also set aside resources for our share of the estimated Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office unfunded pension liability.”

The town has received a series of credit rating increases over the past 10 years from both S&P and Fitch Ratings. S&P previously increased the town’s excise tax debt rating from an AA- to AA. The ICR reviews the town’s overall creditworthiness and financial strength. Rating agencies look at four main categories: debt burden, management, financial performance and economic base, the release states.

For more information about the upgrade, go to StandardandPoors.com. For more information about the town, including the Town’s budget go to QueenCreek.org. To keep updated on Town news and events, follow on Facebook.com/QueenCreek or Twitter.com/TownofQC.